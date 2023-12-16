War-like stores recovered during search operation in Thanamandi Rajouri: Officials

December 16, 2023

Srinagar, Dec 16: Security forces have recovered a cache of war-like stores in an ongoing search operation in Thanamandi area in Rajouri, officials said.

Quoting officials, the news agency GNS reported that a joint team of Army, JKP & CRPF recovered a huge cache of war-like stores which included pistol, magazine hand grenades, other ammunition and administrative items during the search operation.

“With the recovery, the security forces believe to have averted nefarious designs of the anti-national elements”, the officials said.

“The operation is still in progress and further investigations underway”, the officials added.

