Water Works Division Srinagar appeals consumers to pay pending bills by Mar 31, 2024

Srinagar, Feb 14: Water Works Division Srinagar Wednesday informed general public, government and non-government departments, and business establishments to pay their pending water bills, failing which legal action under law will be initiated.

In a circular issued the Executive Engineer Water Works Division Srinagar informed general public, government and non-government departments, business establishments to pay their pending water bills by March 31, 2024, failing which legal action under J&KWRRA-2010 will be initiated.

According to the circular the bills have been put available on www.jkphedwaterbilling.com.

Further it said that those consumers who are yet to registered their water connections with the department, have been directed to register their water tap connections at the earliest, failing which legal actions will be taken against them as well.