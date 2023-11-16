We aim to ensure a prosperous J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, November 16: Vice Chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) from Kulgam Shaziya Jan, and BJP’s former constituency in charge in Kulgam’s Damhal Hanjipora Mohammad Ashraf Dar, formally joined Apni Party on Thursday during an event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar. The event was organised by the party’s District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Padder.

The Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari greeted the new members into the party fold and assured them that the entire party leadership would back them in their activities and work to serve the people in their respective areas.

He said, ‘From today, you all are part and parcel of this party, which has a clear-cut agenda of working for the well-being of our people. Our primary objectives include striving for durable peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

We aim to ensure a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir for your younger generation and the generations to come. I assure you that when you are out there working for the agenda, you will receive full support and cooperation from the party’s leadership.”

“This party will provide you ample opportunities to serve the people in your respective areas,” he added.

Besides Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Chairman of the party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee Mohammad Dilawar Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, DDC member Devesar Kulgam Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Vice President of the party’s ST Wing Mushtaq Ahmad Doi, District President ST Wing Irshad Ahmad Poswal, Zonal President Abdul Hameed, Zonal Coordinator Shakeel Ahmad Malik, Vice President Block DH Pora Javid Ahmad Wani, Vice President Manzgam Block Mohammad Sikander, Zonal Youth President Rouf Ahmad Magray, Sarpanch Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat, Sarpanch Mohammad Ayoub Bhat, Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Magray, Block President for party’s Youth Wing, Manzgam, Waseem Khan, Vice President Block DH Pora Sabzar Ahmad Malik, and others.(KNS)