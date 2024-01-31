Weather to remain generally cloudy during daytime till Feb 01, says MeT

Srinagar, Jan 31: The officials of Meteorological Department Srinagar Centre forecast cloudy weather during daytime with possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of Jammu and Kashmir from January 31 to February 01.

The officials further predicted heavy snowfall over few higher reaches of north, northwest and south Kashmir areas.

“From Jan 31 to Feb 01 the weather to remain generally cloudy during daytime with possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of J&K towards today late afternoon/evening onwards till Feb 01 morning/afternoon with chances of heavy snowfall over few higher reaches of north, northwestern and south Kashmir,” officials of MeT said.

They said few lower reaches and plains of north, northwest and south Kashmir region may receive snowfall depth of 6-8 inches, while plains of central Kashmir may receive 2-4 inches during tonight and tomorrow early morning.

On Feb 2 the weather will generally remain dry with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches, while as on Feb 3 and 4 there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places of Jammu and Kashmir. However the weather will remain generally dry during Feb 5 to 12, the officials maintained.

They added due to intermittent light to moderate snow since past 3 days over higher reaches, significant snow accumulated over higher reaches of north and northwestern parts of Kashmir division which lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes.

Travelers are advised to plan accordingly, they said.