Wildlife Dept captures Leopard in Hajin Bandipora

Srinagar, Jan 22: Hours after injuring a youth, a Wildlife Department team in Bandipora on Monday successfully captured a leopard in Hajin area.

“In a swift response to the attack, a Wildlife Department team, led by Range Officer Fida ur Rehman, successfully captured the leopard”, an official told GNS.

Earlier a youth identified as Umar Zahoor Sofi, son of Zahoor Ahmad Sofi, was injured after being attacked by the leopard, following which he was referred to JVC Hospital for further treatment after initially receiving care at a hospital in Hajin.