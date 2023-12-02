Will intensify operations against terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Dec 02: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that operations would be intensified against terror ecosystem and those abetting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

While commending the police and security forces for well planned anti-terror operations, Sinha said: “I commend our Army, J&K Police and CAPFs for well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terror ecosystem.”

As per a post shared on X, Sinha said the operations would be intensified against terror ecosystem & those aiding and abetting terrorists.

He said that they will ensure that the terrorists pay a very heavy price for their heinous actions.

Earlier, Sinha visited home of Hav Abdul Majid in Poonch and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

“Visited the home of Hav Abdul Majid in Poonch, who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri and offered my condolences to the bereaved family. His family has a long history of service & sacrifices for motherland. Entire nation is proud of his valour & courage,” Sinha said on X.

Hav Abdul Majid was among five army personnel who died fighting terrorists in Rajouri district last month.