Woman among three drug peddlers arrested with contraband substance in Baramulla: Police

Baramulla, Dec 1 : Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers including a woman along with contraband substances in Sheeri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The police Spokesperson said that” a police party of Police Station Sheeri headed by SHO Police station Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Kitchama near Service Station intercepted two persons & one lady who were coming towards Kitchama on a scooty bearing registration number JK05-0116.”

“During their search, 776 grams of contraband Heroin like substance was recovered from their possession, who were later identified as Riyaz Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Hassan, Shokeen Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Jabar Ganie both residents of Batangi Boniyar & Saleema Begum wife of Mohd Ashraf Najar resident of Mother Sheeri. They have been arrested and shifted to Police station Sheeri where they remain in custody,” Statement added.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law at police Station Sheeri and started investigation.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” statement reads.