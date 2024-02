Budgam, Feb 14: A woman was found dead in Magam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the body was found by locals in Magam area, who accordingly informed the police.

He said that soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and have started further investigation.