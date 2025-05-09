Woman killed, another injured in shelling incident in North Kashmir’s Baramulla

Srinagar, May 09: A woman was killed while another was injured in cross-border shelling in the Uri area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Officials said that a vehicle which was travelling from Razerwani to Baramulla was hit with a shell near Mohura. In this incident, one woman namely Nargis Begum, wife of Basheer Khan, resident of Razerwani, was killed. While another woman, namely Hafeeza, wife of Razeek Ahmad Khan, was injured. She was immediately rushed to GMC Baramulla for treatment.

A health official at GMC Baramulla also confirmed about the death of a woman and injury to another.

Pertinently, over the past few days, Pakistan has been continuously shelling the border areas across Jammu and Kashmir. (GNS)