Won’t allow other operators to hamper e-rickshaw services: RTO Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 20: Regional Transport Kashmir (RTO) Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari on Saturday said that his office will not allow other operators to hamper e-rickshaw services. He urged e-rickshaw drivers to bring complaints in his notice so that action under law will be taken against the obstructers.

Talking to Greater Kashmir exclusively, Bukhari said that his office will not allow any operator to hamper e-services in the valley. He said whoever would be found involved in impeding movement of e-rickshaws on roads and hampering public service will face strict action as per law.

He said that a nation-wide Road Safety Awareness drive is being carried out which aims to aware masses about traffic laws and minimize unabated road accidents.

“The aim of carrying out awareness programs is to make masses aware about traffic rules and make them realize about their duty while driving. Also this is aimed to bring the graph of unabated road mishaps down,” Bukhari told Greater Kashmir.

To a query, RTO Kashmir said since e-rickshaw service has been rolled out, people by and large have heaved a sigh of relief.

He continued that authorities have defined 80 routes for e-rickshaws except National Highway and Airport road due to high speed of vehicles there.

“We are receiving good response from public for e-rickshaw services. They are plying in deep interiors of Srinagar for convenience of people,” he maintained.