Won’t be able to appear: Farooq about ED summon tomorrow

Srinagar, Feb 12: Enforcement Directorate on Monday ordered a summon for Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president and Member of Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah for questioning in a case related to money laundering.

The former Chief Minister was asked to appear for questioning on Tuesday (February 13.

Quoting official sources news agency reported that Dr. Farooq has been summoned by the ED regarding an alleged money laundering case.

Talking to KNO, Dr Farooq however, said that he won’t be able to visit the office of ED as he is presently in Jammu. “I will visit the office once I reach Srinagar,” he said.