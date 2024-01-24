Work on Smart City projects to continue in full swing: CEO Dr. Owais Ahmad

Srinagar, Jan 24: Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Srinagar Smart City Limited Dr. Owais Ahmad Wednesday reiterated that they would continue to work in full swing and complete all the ongoing projects in the stipulated time period.

Dr. Owais said that authorities are reviewing the pace and progress of developmental projects undertaken by Srinagar Smart City Limited on regular basis.

He also said that Balidan Stambh which will come in the city’s Pratap Park would be completed within the given time period.

“The pace of work on Balidan Stambh is going on in full swing and it will be completed within the given period of time,” Dr. Owais said.

Providing figures, he said during first phase 90 projects were completed while as total 95 projects have been completed as of now. “We have taken up additional 58 projects for beautification of the city,” he added.

Lauding the efforts of the SSCL officials, he said, “Whatever has come up in Srinagar city in the last few years, the credit goes to the team of Srinagar Smart City Limited who toiled hard to redesign the city”.

Acknowledging the role played by his predecessors, he said that a commendable job has been done and that he will try his best to maintain the pace of work.