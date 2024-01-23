Youth 4 Panun Kashmir unveils new leadership team, apex committee

Srinagar, Jan 23: The foremost Kashmiri Pandit Youth organisation in its Annual General Meeting, elected the following leadership to oversee the functioning of the organization and also to lead the Kashmiri Pandit movement.
Vithal Chowdhary – President
Digamber Raina – Gen Sec
Peuish Dhar – Org. Sec
Rohit Ravi Bhat – Treasurer
Mukul Sharma – Jt. Sec
Sunil Raina – Jt. Sec
Rashi Razdan – Jt. Sec
Anhad Jhakmola – Jt. Sec
Yamini Kaul – Jt. Sec
Shehjaar Kaul – Jt. Sec
The organization will soon announce coordinators for all regions, a statement read.
President Vithal Chowdhary expressed his best wishes to the newly elected committee, expressing confidence that they will ardently pursue the organization’s sole aim of reclaiming their Homeland.
For media inquiries, please contact: Amit Raina, 9899972462