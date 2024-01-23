Youth 4 Panun Kashmir unveils new leadership team, apex committee

Srinagar, Jan 23: The foremost Kashmiri Pandit Youth organisation in its Annual General Meeting, elected the following leadership to oversee the functioning of the organization and also to lead the Kashmiri Pandit movement.

Vithal Chowdhary – President

Digamber Raina – Gen Sec

Peuish Dhar – Org. Sec

Rohit Ravi Bhat – Treasurer

Mukul Sharma – Jt. Sec

Sunil Raina – Jt. Sec

Rashi Razdan – Jt. Sec

Anhad Jhakmola – Jt. Sec

Yamini Kaul – Jt. Sec

Shehjaar Kaul – Jt. Sec

The organization will soon announce coordinators for all regions, a statement read.

President Vithal Chowdhary expressed his best wishes to the newly elected committee, expressing confidence that they will ardently pursue the organization’s sole aim of reclaiming their Homeland.

For media inquiries, please contact: Amit Raina, 9899972462