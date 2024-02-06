Youth arrested for brother’s death in scuffle in Sopore

Srinagar, Feb 06: The police in north Kashmir’s Sopore have swiftly taken action and arrested the accused elder brother in the Sopore family fight incident that resulted in the tragic death of his younger brother, sources have confirmed.

Official sources told Kashmir Scroll that the authorities were alerted about the scuffle between the two brothers in Wadoora. During the altercation, Abid Ahmad Bhat sustained critical injuries after being hit by his brother. The police immediately registered Case FIR No. 02/2024 U/S 307 IPC at Police Station Bomai.

Abid was initially taken to SDH Sopore for medical treatment, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on 06-02-2024 while undergoing treatment at SKIMS.

He said the necessary medico-legal procedures have been carried out, and the accused, Tawseef Rashid Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid Bhat, has been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The case has been categorized under Section 302 IPC, and the investigation is currently underway, sources further added.