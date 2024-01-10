Youth found dead in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 10: A youth was found dead at his home in the Puchhal area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a 28-year-old youth from Puchhal Pulwama was found hanging inside his room at his home in Puchhal.

They said that that youth was immediately brought to District Hospital Pulwama by family members where doctors declared him brought dead.

They said that the deceased had recently failed to qualify the JE examination.

They said that inquest proceedings U/S 174 CrPc have been initiated and investigation has been taken up.