Youth injured after allegedly being attacked by neighbour in Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 08: A 19-year-old youth was critically injured after allegedly being attacked by his neighbour with a knife in Buhama village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the youth identified as Muneer Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Qadir Dar of Buhama was injured after allegedly being attacked by his neighbour.

He said that soon after the attacked he was shifted to a nearby hospital, where from he was referred to GMC Baramulla.

Medical Superintendent GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi said that the youth has received grievous injuries and is being operated upon.