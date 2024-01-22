Youth injured in Leopard attack in Bandipora

January 22, 2024

Srinagar, Jan 22: A youth was injured after he was attacked by a leopard in Hajin area of North Kashmir Bandipora district on Monday.

An official told News Agency Kashmir Scroll that a leapord attacked a youth  namely Umar Zahoor Sofi son of  Zahoor Ah Sofi resident of Mir Mohala Hajin.

He said that Sofi was  admitted in Hajin hospital where he was referred to JVC hospital for further treatment.

He said that leopard has been trapped inside the building while wild life officials on their job to rescue animal.

