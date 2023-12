Srinagar, Dec 18: A youth who was missing since November 24 from his home, has been found dead on Monday in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

The youth identified as Sahil Ahmad Malik son of Bashir Ahmad Malik of Malikpora went missing from his home on November 24.

The officials said that his body was recovered this morning behind R&B Office Pulwama.

Police has taken cognizance of the matter and initiated investigations in this regard.