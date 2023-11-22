Youth murdered by brother in Budgam, accused arrested: police

Budgam, Nov 22: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a youth by his brother in Budgam district of central Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that police station Beerwah has successfully cracked the blind murder case of Sameer Ahmad Rather, a labourer from Sail Beerwah whose body was spotted behind his residence.

In a swift response, an investigation was initiated, involving the police station Beerwah and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, the statement reads.

“Several suspects were called in for questioning including the family members of the deceased. On questioning the family members, Aqib Ahmad Rather, Sameer’s brother, confessed to his involvement. Aqib revealed a confrontation between the brothers took place, during the intervening night of 19 and 20th November, resulting in Sameer’s demise,” statement also reads.

The spokesperson also said that the father and sister of the deceased also confessed and provided details about Aqib Ahmad’s role in his brother’s killing.

Police have arrested the accused Aqib and recovered essential evidence including the weapon of offence used by him to assault his brother, said the spokesperson.

Police had registered an FIR No. 143/2023 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).