Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to get divorced

"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey."

Khan, the star of acclaimed films such as "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Sarfarosh", "3 Idiots", "Talaash" and "Dangal", was previously married to Reena Dutta. They have two children -- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.



On the work front, Khan will be next seen in "Laal Singh Chadha", an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' acclaimed movie "Forrest Gump". The film is being produced by Rao, who has also backed several others films, including Dangal and Secret Superstar.