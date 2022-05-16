Samarpal’s journey from job-seeker to job-giver

“Youth look for job opportunities outside the country especially in Canada and European countries. However, to pass the interviews, there was hardly any specialized institute to teach foreign languages in Jammu,” Samarpal Singh told Greater Kashmir.

He said that initially, it was not in his plan to open an institute of languages but “I was working for two years in Wave Mall after completing MBA marketing HR from a university in Chandigarh.”

Later, he said he worked with a construction company. With the passage of time, he said that he wanted to start his own business and gradually learnt about the passion among the young generation of going out of the country to work in Canada/Europe.