Samarpal’s journey from job-seeker to job-giver

Years after serving in a famous Wave Mall and a construction company, Samarpal Singh realised that it was not his destination and it was the real journey in his career which had just begun with some obstacles and achievements.
Singh, a youth from Jammu, along with his friends discussed the idea that he developed after noticing the interest of the youth in the foreign countries.
“Youth look for job opportunities outside the country especially in Canada and European countries. However, to pass the interviews, there was hardly any specialized institute to teach foreign languages in Jammu,” Samarpal Singh told Greater Kashmir.
He said that initially, it was not in his plan to open an institute of languages but “I was working for two years in Wave Mall after completing MBA marketing HR from a university in Chandigarh.”
Later, he said he worked with a construction company. With the passage of time, he said that he wanted to start his own business and gradually learnt about the passion among the young generation of going out of the country to work in Canada/Europe.
To make his dream project possible, he said, he opened the Samarpal Institute of Languages in Gandhi Nagar. In this institute, he said that “We teach French, German and spoken English. In the English language, we work on developing personality and skill in particular of the individuals as many youths who come to join the institution have to appear in the interviews for different countries where French and German are spoken.”
He said that the small step has made the institution a major success as their students have increased. “From school, college, university, professional and job seekers abroad come to the institute and pursue the respective courses,” he said.
He said that the institute of language has got wings to fly and he was happy with the start-up for which he left a good salary and worked on to make his dream project a reality.