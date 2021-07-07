Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar dies aged 98

Srinagar July 7: Veteran Bollywood actor, Dilip Kumar passed away at the Hinduja Hospital Mumbai Wednesday morning, Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui announced on the actor's Twitter handle. He was 98.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return, " Farooqui, who has been maintaining Kumar's Twitter handle, wrote this morning.

Kumar was admitted to the hospital after he reportedly complained of breathlessness. His wife, Saira Banu had said on Tuesday that Kumar's health was improving.