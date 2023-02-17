10 lakh students of CBSE 10 th, 12-th exams to receive free online support under Project Lakshya

New Delhi, Feb 17: The Career Launcher Foundation, the CSR arm of CL Educate and Action Committee, India’s largest and umbrella organisation of unaided recognized public schools, have come together to launch Project Lakshya to support 10 lakh students appearing for CBSE Board exams in the months of February and March2023.
The project is a unique and absolutely free CBSE Board helpline for students of Class X and XII and the exam support helpline is designed with the twin goals of mentor students on specific subjects – helping them prepare better for the CBSE Board exams -- and providing them both psychological and emotional support.
The Board helpline will provide students with special subject-related sessions, doubt solving support, all-India mock exams with analysis and emotional and psychological counselling for students of class X and XII and their parents.
Speaking about the project, the Director of Career Launcher Foundation R. Sreenivasan said, “In the class X and class XII board examination, every marks matters. Whether we like it or not, the percentage of marks that is scored in these board examinations matter for an entire academic and professional career of the student.”
CL Foundation intends to reach out to 10 lakh students from among those writing the board exams. There are about 30 Lakh students who write their class X and XII CBSE board exams in the country.
Sreenivasan further added “With this initiative, we aim to reach out to maximum students and parents with our services free of cost. The objective of the project is to help the students at one of the most crucial junctures in their early lives with whatever we can offer. We are in conversations with a few government departments from Delhi, UP, etc to make it available to the government school students.”
For this student welfare initiative, Career Launcher Foundation plans to partner with various government departments including union education ministry and state education departments to spread awareness. “Individual schools and chains of schools can also be a part of this noble cause by spreading the word among their students and parents. This joint project foresees implementation across the country with a few state Governments such as UP, Delhi, Sahodaya schools and so on to reach 10 lakh beneficiaries,” it said.
Bharat Arora, one of the founding members of Action Committee and founder of chain of K12 schools said, “In my 30 plus years of experience as an education provider and administrator, I have always believed that efforts such as this, add great value to the students’ outcomes and also offer the emotional and other support for the youngsters.”
“At Action Committee, we are delighted to partner with CL Foundation for this pilot project and take this to all our members and other schools across the country.”