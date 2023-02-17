10 lakh students of CBSE 10 th, 12-th exams to receive free online support under Project Lakshya

Sreenivasan further added “With this initiative, we aim to reach out to maximum students and parents with our services free of cost. The objective of the project is to help the students at one of the most crucial junctures in their early lives with whatever we can offer. We are in conversations with a few government departments from Delhi, UP, etc to make it available to the government school students.”

For this student welfare initiative, Career Launcher Foundation plans to partner with various government departments including union education ministry and state education departments to spread awareness. “Individual schools and chains of schools can also be a part of this noble cause by spreading the word among their students and parents. This joint project foresees implementation across the country with a few state Governments such as UP, Delhi, Sahodaya schools and so on to reach 10 lakh beneficiaries,” it said.