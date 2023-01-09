98 people died of heart attack in a week in Kanpur

Kanpur, Jan 9: The figures are scary enough to give a shock. In the past five days, 98 persons have died due to heart and brain stroke in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Of the 98 deaths, 44 died in the hospital while 54 patients died before treatment.

These statistics have been given by the L.P.S Institute of Cardiology.

According to data released by Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Kanpur, 723 heart patients have come to the emergency and outpatient department of the hospital in the past one week.