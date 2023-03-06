Government focussing on maintaining quality in products: Piyush Goyal

Addressing an industry body event organised by FICCI, Goyal said that the consumer industry in the country, FMCGs and other products have been impacted by indiscriminate low quality products, adding that India's imports from a certain geography (hinting at China), had widened the trade deficit enormously, thus weakening domestic manufacturing.

The minister asked manufacturers, FMCG providers and consumers to work collectively to revive Indian domestic manufacturing in terms of scale by ensuring high quality at competitive prices.