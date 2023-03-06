Government focussing on maintaining quality in products: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Mar 6: Commerce Minister PiyushGoyal on Monday said that the government is focussing on maintaining quality in Indian products, and to ensure this, practical quality standards would be introduced to strengthen manufacturing competitiveness and to protect consumers.
Addressing an industry body event organised by FICCI, Goyal said that the consumer industry in the country, FMCGs and other products have been impacted by indiscriminate low quality products, adding that India's imports from a certain geography (hinting at China), had widened the trade deficit enormously, thus weakening domestic manufacturing.
The minister asked manufacturers, FMCG providers and consumers to work collectively to revive Indian domestic manufacturing in terms of scale by ensuring high quality at competitive prices.
In this, the FMCG sector should be a major driver of economic growth in India, Goyal added, urging consumers to foster respect for domestic products and Indian producers.
Focus on domestic quality will stop the influx of low quality products into the country, the minister noted further.
Goyal said that when India liberalised its economy, a number of foreign companies and foreign suppliers entered the country, with some of them manufacturing in India. Many of them, he said, had imported goods into India.