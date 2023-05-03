Govt to facilitate media, entertainment industry reaching world stage: I&B Ministry

Mumbai: The government would like to be facilitators and supporters of the media and entertainment industry so that it reaches the world stage, said Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Apurva Chandra on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural address of the 23rd edition of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FRAMES in Mumbai, Chandra said, “While the media and entertainment industry is growing at a fast pace, the sector needs to step up the game to ‘catch up with the world’. The world is interested in Indian stories and Indian culture.”

Further speaking on overcoming the challenges of manpower and infrastructure that are before the industry, the Secretary said the government is committed to working alongside the industry to set up more and more institutes so that more manpower comes on board in the industry.

He said animation, visual effects and graphics are areas which have tremendous potential.