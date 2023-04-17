India, Russia crossed bilateral trade target of USD 30 billion before 2025: Jaishankar

While addressing the India-Russia Business Dialogue in Delhi, he said, "We have crossed the bilateral trade target of USD 30 billion before the year 2025 which was the target year given to us by our leadership. And in fact, for the period April 2022 - February 2023, I understand that the trade is actually about USD 45 billion and the expectation is that this will continue to grow." Jaishankar said that India and Russia need to motivate businesses on both sides. He said that they are determined to make India a "global manufacturing hub."

"We need to motivate business on both sides. You can see that there are big changes going on like Make in India. We are determined to make India a global manufacturing hub. I want to emphasise the opportunity of Make in India and Russia as Russia is known for its technological strength," Jaishankar said.