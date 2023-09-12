India, Saudi Arabia to set up investment promotion offices in respective nations

This would encourage Saudi sovereign wealth funds to consider direct investments into India in addition to the current inflow of investments through funds, and possibility of joint projects, commerce ministry sources said.

The investment forum held on Monday witnessed the attendance of more than 500 companies from India and Saudi Arabia.

This was the first such formal investment symposium between India and Saudi Arabia and it came as a follow-up to the announcement made previously by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud