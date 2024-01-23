Indian-Kyrgyz joint military exercise Khanjar kicks off in Himachal

New Delhi, Jan 22: The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan joint Special Forces exercise ‘Khanjar’ commenced on Monday at the Special Forces Training School in Himachal Pradesh’s Bakloh, an official said.

The Defence Ministry official said that the exercise, an annual event conducted alternatively in both countries is scheduled to be conducted from January 22 to February 3. The Indian Army contingent, comprising 20 personnel, is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyz contingent, comprising 20 personnel, is represented by personnel of its Scorpion Brigade, the official added.

The aim of the exercise is to exchange experiences and best practices in counter-terrorism and Special Forces operations.