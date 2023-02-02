Oppn protests on Adani issue wash away proceedings in both Houses

New Delhi: Parliamentary proceedings on Thursday were washed out amid noisy protests by the Congress-led opposition, which sought a discussion over research group Hindenburg's report on Adani Group.

Both Houses were adjourned till Friday 11 am.

As political temperatures soared over the matter, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge led a demand by the opposition parties, seeking a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or by a team under the Chief Justice of India's supervision into the research group's report.

Both the Houses were adjourned within minutes of assembling at 11 a.m. amid noisy protests by the opposition members.