SC disposes of over 52,000 cases in 2023

New Delhi, Dec 21: The Supreme Court was able to dispose of 52,191 cases, from January 1 to December 15, 2023.

As per a report released by the apex court, the disposed of cases were more in comparison to the total of registered cases, which stood at 49,191.

“Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr D.Y. Chandrachud had a blueprint for disposal of cases and on the basis of his vision and concerted efforts by his team i.e. the Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges that this disposal could be achieved,” it said.

The report added that CJI Chandrachud streamlined the timeframe required for filing to the listing of the matters and in his tenure, this timeline was reduced to within 7 to 5 days after verification of the matter.

“In certain matters such as bail, Habeas Corpus, eviction matters, demolition, and anticipatory bail, the matters were processed in one day and listed in courts immediately thereafter keeping in view the Right to liberty at the highest pedestal,” it highlighted.

Additionally, the Supreme Court actively streamlined the flow of cases and expedited the resolution of legal disputes and specialised benches were constituted to handle specific categories of cases, leading to a more specialised and efficient adjudication process, it said.

The report said that in one of the instances, 392 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) cases were disposed of by the court in a single instance and a number of courts disposed of batch matters after their identification.

Three judges’ benches were constituted which sat for 166 sittings and dealt with important three judge bench matters and references, it said.