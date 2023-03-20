Suspected rebels kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic

The bodies of the victims were brought to the capital, Bangui. And local authorities have launched a massive search operation to arrest the assailants but declined to give more details.

"We have counted nine bodies and two wounded," Abel Matchipata, the mayor, told AFP. The attack happened about 5 am (03:00 GMT), he added.

The Chinese Embassy in the Central African Republic released a security warning, urging Chinese nationals to immediately evacuate from areas outside of Bangui in the Central African Republic and report their location and status to the embassy, as there have been several fatal safety incidents which have taken place targeting personnel at foreign mine sites leading to casualties.