Union Minister Scindia, LG Manoj Sinha pay tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav

Srinagar, Oct 10: Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Industry, Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The duo paid tributes to the deceased leader while speaking on the sidelines of a function at SKICC.
They prayed for the courage to the bereaved family and also for the eternal peace to the departed soul, reported news agency KNO.
Yadav was under treatment at Gurugram's Medanta hospital since last week. He was on life saving drugs, and was being treated in the ICU of the hospital.
According to hospital sources, he breathed his last at 8.15 a.m. on Monday.
The 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch was facing difficulty in breathing and was under the supervision of an internal medicine expert at the Medanta Hospital, as per sources. Singh was suffering from a urinary infection as well, hospital sources had said.
On Sunday, Medanta Hospital had put out a health bulletin stating that the veteran leader's condition was quite critical and that he was on life-saving drugs.