‘X will soon charge users a small monthly payment’

In a live-streamed interaction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the X owner floated the idea that the social network may no longer be a free site, in a bid to deal with the problem of bots on the platform.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said late on Monday.

“Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny -- call it a tenth of a penny -- but even if it has to pay a few dollars or something, the effective cost of bots is very high,” the billionaire added.