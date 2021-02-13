Business, Today's Paper
Advisor Baseer Khan reviews common facilities at IE Rangreth

Inaugurates two IT centers, assures time bound completion of developmental works
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmed Khan today chaired a meeting of officers to review the physical status of common facilities at Industrial Estate Rangreth, Budgam.

The meeting held detailed discussion on the availability of the basic facilities in the Industrial Estate including  Drinking Water, roads, electricity, street lights, sanitation, Medical Dispensary, drainage, garbage disposal besides enhanced security, installation of CCTVs, retrieval of encroached land, revival of sick units and allotments of further space to growing units.

During the meeting, President Federation Chamber of Industrialists, Kashmir, Shahid Kamili and other entrepreneurs apprised Advisor that common facilities in the IE are lacking or in poor condition. Advisor was requested that basic infrastructure in the Industrial Estate should be developed and IE Rangreth should be designated  as a  model IE.

The Advisor on the occasion directed officers to upgrade  basic amenities in the Industrial estate in a time bound manner.

He directed officers to prepare the DPR for essential developmental projects of IE, besides, he directed Dir industries and commerce (I&C) Nazim Zia Khan to conduct the physical inspection of the amenities and submit the report of the same.

Further,  Advisor was informed that  24   unit holders are working in sheds for many years and was  requested that additional space shall be granted for the growth of their business. On the occasion, Advisor  asked Dir I&C to prepare status report of these units including physical condition, occupancy and requirements.

Advisor Khan directed officers present to explore the ways to revive sick units. He said under the ease of doing business the govt is providing various facilities to the entrepreneurs. However, he said, that it is the responsibility of business fraternity to utilize the service being provided to them for positive outcome.

Meanwhile, Advisor Baseer Khan inaugurated iQ zar and le Lafe IT centers in the IE Rangreth. On the occasion, Advisor  was informed regarding the services that shall be provided by these units and their potential of employment generation.

Later, Advisor visited FCIK office at Sanat Nagar, where he was apprised about the dilapidated condition of the building and premises. On the occasion, he issued directions for the modifications of rooms and meeting hall on modern line.

