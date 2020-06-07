Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 3:43 AM

CAIT to launch campaign to boycott Chinese goods

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 3:43 AM

Traders’ body CAIT on Sunday said it would launch a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese goods across the country from June 10.

The campaign call by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which claims to represent 7 crore traders and 40,000 trade associations, comes amid border tensions between India and China. 

Trending News
Representational Pic

CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

Under the campaign, CAIT will not only motivate traders to not sell Chinese goods but also urge Indian consumers to buy indigenous products in place of Chinese goods, and in this way Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call ‘Vocal for Local’ will also be fructified, the traders’ body said in a statement. 

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the traders’ body has been continuously campaigning from time to time for boycotting Chinese products for the last four years on the back of government’s strong push for ‘Make in India’ programme. 

“As a result of these initiatives, imports from China have dropped from USD 76 billion in 2017-18 to USD 70 billion at present. This USD 6 billion import decline tells the true story of the use of indigenous goods and changing consumer sentiments,” Khandelwal said. 

Latest News
Representational Pic

CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

File Representational Pic

Record single-day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases; death toll 7,135: Health ministry

Representational Pic

Khanyar resident, CRPF man die of Covid-19; J&K toll 43

Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

He said through efforts like these, CAIT is eyeing reduction in India’s imports of Chinese goods by about USD 13 billion (around Rs 1 lakh crore) by December 2021, and has prepared a comprehensive list of about 3,000 products imported from China for which Indian substitutes and alternatives are easily available.

Related News