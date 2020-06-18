Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 12:16 AM

CCIK stresses stimulus to economy

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 12:16 AM
Representational Pic
President of the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries- Kashmir (CCIK), Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Khan said since every sector of Kashmir economy has been hit, it needs a big stimulus in the shape of emergency non-refundable cash assistance.

“Provision of assistance in the shape of loan, at the end of the day, is nothing but a loan, which is to be repaid and carries a handsome rate of interest. The call of the hour is grants- in-aid,” Khan said in a statement. Tariq Rashid Ghani, Secretary General of the CCIK, has said sectors like horticulture, agriculture, tourism, transport, handicrafts, industries, general trade is in doldrums

