CCIK stresses stimulus to economy

President of the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries- Kashmir (CCIK), Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Khan said since every sector of Kashmir economy has been hit, it needs a big stimulus in the shape of emergency non-refundable cash assistance.

“Provision of assistance in the shape of loan, at the end of the day, is nothing but a loan, which is to be repaid and carries a handsome rate of interest. The call of the hour is grants- in-aid,” Khan said in a statement. Tariq Rashid Ghani, Secretary General of the CCIK, has said sectors like horticulture, agriculture, tourism, transport, handicrafts, industries, general trade is in doldrums