'Comprehensive plan to develop ODOP initiative'

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan, today convened a review meeting regarding functioning of Industries and Commerce Department wherein he said that a comprehensive plan should be conceptualized to develop One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

He emphasized upon them to facilitate entrepreneurs in clearance of registration of units at the earliest. He directed the officers to conceptualize a comprehensive plan for establishment of one district one product. He said slew of initiatives are in pipeline to showcase and procure products besides transportation and marketing. by the department and expedite the process of land to be overtaken. He impressed upon the officers to complete the registration of pending units as the UT government has undone the previous NOC rules.

Advisor was informed that the total land transferred to the department was 6414 kanal 8 marla and the land taken over is 6078 kanal besides margin money disbursed under PM Employment Generation Programme during 20-21 ending January was 2490 Lakh.