Director Agriculture Kashmir visits SMF, Padgampora

The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today visited Seed Multiplication Farm (SMF) Padgampora, here.

During the visit, the Director held interaction with the officers and said that seed quality is the basic input for attaining sustained growth in agriculture production. The benefits of any improved variety are not released unless enough of true seed is produced and distributed among the farmers.

He further added that seed is the fundamental input for introducing the new technology to crop production, propagation and multiplication thereby the production of quality seed and the distribution of new and improved seed is one of the top priorities of the department.

Chowdhary said that one of the biggest challenges is ensuring a wider distribution of quality seeds and the department is working to ensure timely and sufficient supply of quality seeds to farmers to achieve desirable results.

The Director impressed upon the officers and the field functionaries of the SMF that all the efforts should be made to maximise the production and productivity of the farm, so that more and more farmers could have access to the quality seeds of different crops at affordable prices.