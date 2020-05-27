e-commerce firms to resume delivery services to Kashmir from today

Major e-commerce companies shall resume their delivery services to Kashmir from Friday. The online shopping service was halted post COVID19 outbreak.

An executive of an e-commerce company informed that during lockdown the online shoppers from Kashmir were not able to place orders on web portals as the courier service was not available here.

“Now we have opened bookings for people in Kashmir as the courier companies have showed their willingness to resume operations. Apart from this, the air cargo carrying supplies will resume operations from tomorrow,” he said.

President, courier companies’ association, Zahoor Ahmad Qari said: “The courier companies have resumed partial operations in Kashmir Valley. But from tomorrow we will start receiving supplies through air cargoes as majority of the e-commerce companies have opened bookings for pin codes in Kashmir.”

“However we have decided that we will not operate in red-zone and containment areas,” he said adding that the lockdown has hit the courier companies badly.

In other parts of India, the courier companies were allowed to deliver essential supplies, but here “we are dependent on outside supplies, which were halted because the air and surface link to Kashmir were closed in view of the nationwide lockdown.”

Meanwhile, the online shoppers have expressed satisfaction over the resumption of delivery services by e-commerce companies.

“In this time when people are afraid of moving out of their homes, the online shopping will help a great deal to shop from the houses,” said Ajaz Ahmad, a Srinagar resident.

The e-commerce companies such as Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal, as well as vertical retailers including Lenskart, Nykaa, and Firstcry, resumed operations after the central government removed restrictions on online retail as part of its plan for lockdown 4.0.