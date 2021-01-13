Fake Notification Regarding Regularisation Of Daily Wagers|Finance Deptt likely to initiate action against culprits

The Finance Department has taken serious note of a ‘fake notification’ issued for the regularisation of daily rated workers in eight departments in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Finance Department’s notification was abuzz on the social media of dated January 11, 2021 stating that “regularisation of daily rated workers of eight department third empowerment committee meetings held on December 5, 2020 quoting SRO-64 (21500) list out before January 28, 2021.”

“The notification is fake. Those who are behind this fake notification will face the action. We will initiate action against such officials who want to continue corrupt practice in the Civil Secretariat,” said a top ranking official, wishing not to be quoted.

He said that the majority of the daily wagers were appointed through back-door. Therefore, officials who made such appointments do not want the Government to work as per the rules.

The official said that they (Government) are not against the daily wagers, but “Do you want us to ignore unemployed educated youth in employment, and abruptly regularise all the daily rated workers in J&K. There must be some parameters.”

When asked if there is any plan to regularise them, the senior officer told Greater Kashmir that: “The daily wagers are getting their wages on a monthly basis. We have worked for the resolution of their issues. Many of the daily wagers work in the home of the Government officials, some run shops, and remain absent from the duties that is why we have taken some steps to stream-line the system and ensure their attendance at the place of their posting.”

“It does not mean that all the daily wagers were not attending the place of their duty. However, we want to streamline the system. We are cooperating with them,” the official added.

Pertinently, the daily wagers and casual labourers had launched agitation in J&K seeking their regularisation and release of pending wages.