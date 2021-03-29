Hina Bhat chairs interaction cum awareness programme at Pulwama

Vice Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Khadi & Village Industries Board (JKKVIB), Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, today chaired an awareness cum interaction programme organized by the board here at Town Hall Pulwama.

Secretary KVIB, Rashid Ahmad Qadri, Dy. CEO Kashmir Division, Muzaffer Allaqaband and other senior officers were present on the occasion besides large number of educated unemployed youth attended this interaction programme.

The basic aim and objective of the programme was to sensitize the educated unemployed youth and workers about the schemes and programmes being implemented by the KVIB.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhat said that central and UT governments are working in unison to boost the industrial sector of JK. Underlining the initiatives taken by the Government of India and UT government, she said that two credit linked subsidy programmes viz IKREGP and PMEGP are being implemented by JKKVIB in UT of JK so that aspirant entrepreneurs can avail hassle free loans.

Dr. Hina Shafi further said that both of these schemes are totally online which makes them people friendly. She added that with the active support of financial institutions, margin money to the tune of Rs 9.00 crore has been released for establishment of 345 units in Pulwama district during the current financial year. She encouraged the participants to come forward and utilize their potential in establishment of their own micro industries by availing the benefits of employment generation programmes like PMEGP and JKREGP.

She added that district Pulwama has a good industrial potential which needs to be harnessed. She was optimistic that with the people friendly initiatives of the Central government, J&K will march towards the path of peace and development.