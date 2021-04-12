J&K Bank Financial Services Limited opens branch in Anantnag

Expanding its network in the region to facilitate investment services to the people, J&K Bank Financial Services Limited (JKBFSL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of J&K Bank – today opened a branch at Cluster Office, Cluster I Anantnag.

J&K Bank Executive President Sunil Gupta, who was the chief guest at the occasion, inaugurated the new branch in presence of bank’s Zonal Head Kashmir (South –II) Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, JKB FSL Managing Director MuzaffarWani, CFO PankajGour, Cluster Heads, Mohammad ShafiBhat and Iftikhar Abdullah Sofi, Heads of Business Units of the zone, officers of bank besides valuable customers of the area, the bank said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive President Sunil Gupta said, “The purpose of having a company like FSL is more focused on meeting our social obligation of providing ease of access to whole array of financial products and services to the people of JK and Ladakh. Considering the deep penetration of J&K Bank branches in JK and Ladakh, it is our endeavour to use the network and make these services accessible to the people across the two UTs.”

“It is very heartening to see Anantnag Branch formally inaugurated as part of the expanding avenues of investment facilities for people of the region in general and our customers in particular. It is also an indicator of the success of JKB FSL that has reworked its business model and aligned it completely with customer expectations. There are many more such branches in the pipeline”, he added.

While addressing the participants he further said, “I would like to advise you to make best use of the services being rendered by JKBFSL so that you plan your investments well for better returns. The branch heads, I am sure would sensitize their customers well and make them aware about the services of JKBFSL and help them make prudent investment decisions. It is our collective responsibility to use JKBFSL services to reinforce the trust of our customers in brand JKB.”

In his remarks, Zonal Head said that he was very happy that JKBFSL Anantnag would provide customers of the zone easy access to the financial services products.

“With changing times the expectations of the customers are changing. We have a relationship based business model which is our USP. However, the young generation is tech savvy and does not believe that much in relationships but they demand quality services through mobile apps. I am sure JKBFSL would put in all their efforts to meet customer expectations. The market here is quite huge and so is the business potential for the products offered by JKBFSL. I am sure the team is capable enough and would strive hard to tap that potential”, he said.

Expressing his views MD JKB FSL said “Anantnag Branch gives Financial Services access to the people of South Kashmir. We are committed to expand our branch network to all district headquarters of JK and Ladakh in next few months besides enabling ease of access to these services across all J&K Bank branches”