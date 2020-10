Life Insurance Corporation of India has introduced LIC’s New Jeevan Shanti plan which is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, single premium, deferred annuity plan.

The annuity rates are guaranteed at the inception of the policy and annuities are payable post deferment period throughout the life time of Annuitant(s). This plan can be purchased offline as well as online from 21 st October 2020.