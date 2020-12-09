Manoj Kumar Dwivedi meets delegation of PHD Chamber of I&C, Proprietors of Food Park Lassipora

A delegation of PHD Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Kashmir, today called on Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, regarding various issues for promotion of industrial sector and development of related infrastructure.

The delegation led by its President, Baldev Singh Raina, discussed different issues with the Commissioner Secretary including revival of industrial sector, announcement of new industrial policy, extension of two years duration in implementation of SME projects, cluster financing scheme of J&K Department Financial Corporation and J&K Bank by opening SME branches in each industrial estate, land for warehouses, facilitation centers, diagnostic study of industrial units etc.

The delegation requested Commissioner Secretary to provide them land located near highway in the valley for establishment of warehouse zones so the effect of the closure of National Highway will be minimum on industries.

President PHD also requested for establishment of facilitation centers at industrial estates and units to help new entrepreneurs. Further, the delegation demanded to expedite announcement of new industrial policy and provision of soft loans from banks instead of SIDCO.

Commissioner Secretary said that most of the issues will be resolved with the announcement of new industrial policy which will boost the industrial sector of entire J&K. Meanwhile, he appreciated the willingness of the members to invest in the education sector.

Earlier, Director NIFT, Dr Javid also called on Commissioner Secretary and apprised him of several issues including water supply to NIFT.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi directed for formulating the estimates of water supply scheme for submission to administrative department for commencement of water supply to NIFT.