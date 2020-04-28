PHDCCI Kashmir seek Div Commissioner's intervention on vital issues during lockdown

A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir Chapter led by its Chairman Baldev Singh Raina and Expert Committee Chairman Showket Choudhary, Jan Muhammad Kaul, Bilal Ahmad Kawoosa, Mukhtar Shah, Baber Choudhary, Shahijehan, and Regional Manager Iqbal Jan met Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole in Srinagar accompanied by Additional Commissioner Bilal Ahmad Bhat

According to a statement, Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Baldev Singh Raina hailed the efforts of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and his team in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic in Kashmir with a unity of command and unity in communication system, with better planning; synchronized Centre-UT action and inter-district coordination which have helped in avoiding the people being put to difficulty.

The Chamber while appreciating the administration for social security measures for weaker and marginalized society in terms of providing ration supply and other help the Chamber discussed in detail the plight of artisans, weavers, labours, daily wagers and other vulnerable section of society who are from the informal and unorganized sector and it was suggested to extend the Prime Minister’s Gharib Kalyan Yojna and other social security measures to all informal sector.

The statement said while conceding this, Divisional Commissioner told the delegation that through Handicraft department and other line departments, they are making list of those informal sector workers who will be provided help by means of various components of PM Gharib Kalyan Yojna and other social security assistance.

The delegations discussed in threadbare the tragic condition of people stranded in other states of India.

“It was emphasized that number of people along with families are struck especially in Jammu and these people are having very limited temporary arrangements of stay. The Div com was appraised that there is tradition of last 70 years that number of people go to Jammu from Kashmir for short duration of winter for seasonal requirements including seasonal vendors, students, and old age patients and now with the sudden lockdown they are badly struck in Jammu with no arrangements to bear scorching heat of summer. So on humanitarian grounds the arrangements should be made to bring back atleast those who are having their own vehicle.”

The delegation also brought in notice of Div Com that the Standalone shops located in Mohallas, Colonies and rural areas and main roads should be allowed to remain open for full day, and there should be some website or online portal for obtaining e-passes online.

The Chamber also raised the problems faced by the students in attending webinar classes on slow speed internet connection and various other issues of schools and FMCG sector were discussed in detail.

“While concluding the meeting the Div Com said I am very much impressed that the National Chamber is working at grassroot level in UT of J&K with organized domain experts representing the specific sectoral issues and he added that I am aware of the personal and collective inconveniences suffered by our people due to measures such as restriction of movements and closure of business premises. Being ‘a matter of life and death,’ these sacrifices are in everybody’s interest to save our region from calamity.”

“The welfare of our people is paramount. Accordingly, the most economically vulnerable in our communities will continue to be uppermost in our plans, and efforts will be made by administration, individuals and organizations like PHD Chamber to supply them with basic means of survival.”