Rizq Foods launches Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

Rizq Foods, a new start up and registered MSME has started its operations by launching ‘Authentic Hyderabadi Dumm Biryani.’

According to a statement issued here, the brand is named as Dekkani which is eventually registered as trademark. “The concept is launched keeping Green City Srinagar in consideration. We have committed ourselves for NO POLYTHENE NO PLASTIC NO ALUMINUM,” it said. “The food is packed in paper containers. Orders can be placed on 8899902427 and whatsapp on 8899959775.”

According to the owners, the price is affordable at Chicken Biryani at Rs 175, Rizq Shahi Murgg at Rs 160 and Mutton Biryani at Rs 230.