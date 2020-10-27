ROC J&K office observes vigilance week

An oath-taking ceremony, to mark the ongoing vigilance awareness week from October 29 to November 3, was held at both the offices of Registrar of companies located at Jammu and Srinagar today.

According to statement, Haamid Bukhari, Officiating ROC for J&K and Ladakh administered the oath to all the Officials.

Bukhari said that the observance of the vigilance awareness week aims to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate in the prevention of corruption and fighting against the menace while raising public awareness regarding the existence, causes and gravity of the issue. and the threat posed by it.

He highlighted the fact that MCA21 is considered one of the earliest and best e-gov projects in the country that not only ensured speedy work but work with transparency and accountability of the public chair.