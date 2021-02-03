Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kishtwar,
DDC chairs weekly block diwas at Galigarh Trigam

Photo by J&K Information Department
District Development Commissioner Kishtwar Ashok Sharma today chaired weekly Block Diwas here at Trigam to redress the grievances of the locals at their doorsteps.

BDC chairman Trigam, Sri Chand; Assistant Commissioner Development, Kishore Singh Katoch; DSWO Tariq ParveazQazi; TehsildarKishtwarPramood Kumar; DDC member Om Prakash; CEO, Kishtwar Ashok Kumar; DYSSO, KharatiLal; DHO, Mushtaq Ahmed Wani; CAO, SK Bhagat; BDO Trigam, MisbahAnjumand,; Executive Engineer of PWD, PMGSY besides other officers and officials were present on the occasion.

