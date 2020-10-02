Highway remains closed

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended today for maintenance work on the road.

Apart from Kashmir Valley, two sub divisions of this district remained cut off from rest of the country due to the suspension of the traffic on the highway.

Sources said that the highway has suffered severe damage between Nashri and Banihal and other places due to execution of road works and landslides.

The inhabitants of two sub divisions viz. Ramsu and Banihal complained that they were suffering badly due to frequent blockade of the highway. “People face shortage of essential commodities in these areas whenever the highway gets blocked,” they said.

They also said that there is no alternate or service road connecting District Hospital Ramban. They said that patients are facing immense problems when the highway is closed.